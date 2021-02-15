Did Malaika Arora 'confirm' Dia Mirza's wedding? Check these exclusive photos

NEW DELHI: Actress-model Malaika Arora on Monday (February 15) nearly put a confirmation on the buzz going around Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza's wedding. The diva took to social media and shared a picture of the bride-to-be Dia Mirza from the pre-wedding bash with an adorable caption, writing, "Here comes the beautiful bride @DiaMirza."

Earlier in the day, Dia shared a picture from the Mehendi ceremony.

According to Spotboye report, Dia is all set to marry Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and preparations for the wedding have already begun. Dia too took to social media and shared two pictures from the festivities - one from her Mehendi and another from the pre-wedding bash. Sharing a photo of her 'Henna palm', Dia write, "Pyaar".

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Dia on her relationship and marriage.

On February 13, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who also appears to be connected to Vaibhav Rekhi's family, shared a picture from a get-together and wished Dia for becoming a part of the family. The get-together was attended by Dia, Vaibhav and a few close friends of the couple.

As per the report, the wedding will be in an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.

For the unversed, this is Dia's second wedding. She was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. However, the couple parted ways in 2019 after 11 years of marriage. She had released a statement about the same on Twitter, she wrote, "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."