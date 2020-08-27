Did Mumbai Police conceal presence of drugs in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body in forensic report?

MUMBAI: The mystery surrounding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is deepening and the subsequent investigation to determine the exact cause of the actor’s death is intensifying with chilling details coming to fore every day.

Adding a new twist to the case, narcotics experts and doctors have told Zee News that the substances of drugs like cocaine and MDMA remain present in the human body for only two to three days but the substances of other drugs like ‘charas’ and ‘ganja’ remain present in the human body for at least 15 days.

Sushant’s cook Neeraj had told the investigating agencies that the actor was given drugs at least six days before his death and the same has come to fore after details of his girlfriend and actress Riya Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat with an alleged drug dealer came to fore.

Now, the question which arises in everyone’s mind is - if Sushant actually consumed drugs just 6 days before his death and his post-mortem was done on the next day of death - the 7th day of consuming drugs - and the forensic investigation, which was done on the 8th day, why the traces of drugs were not found in his body and why the forensic report failed to mention it.

Or why Mumbai Police, which was first investigating the case, concealed the fact in its report? All this points to an alleged cover-up by the Mumbai Police and calls for a detailed investigation and grilling of all those connected to the case by the CBI, which is now probing the matter.

Interestingly, KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday (August 27) alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time and she is his murderer. Singh also demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.

The CBI team, which has questioned several people in connection with the case after receiving the case diary and other documents from the Mumbai Police, wants to know if there was some external pressure on the Mumbai Police to conceal the fact related to the presence of drugs in the actor’s body.

There are some of the most pertinent questions which the CBI wants to crack. However, the central probe agency has still not been able to question the Mumbai Police team which investigated the case in its initial stage.

Perhaps, this could also be a reason why the CBI team is making frequent visits to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where the actor’s post-mortem was conducted.

Amid all this, a Narcotics Control Bureau team today left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The investigation into the drug angle has been put into motion, Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Rakesh Asthana said.

The NCB had on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case. The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

According to NCB DG, a team from Delhi and Mumbai has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor`s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.