Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is his murderer, claims late actor's father KK Singh

In a startling claim, KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday (August 27) said that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant from a long time and she is his murderer. Singh demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.

It is to be noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Sushant's death case and the mystery surrounding the 34-year-old actor's death is intensifying with each passing day. The CBI on Wednesday questioned late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours.

Siddharth, cook Neeraj, and the watchman of the building where Sushant stayed were spotted leaving the DRDO guest house where the CBI quizzed them for 13 long hours. In fact, on Tuesday as well, the Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated for nearly 14 hours.

Sources told Zee Media that soon the CBI may also summon Sandip Ssingh - the filmmaker and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant - for interrogation in connection with this case. Sandip's call details have revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for a long time.

However, Sandip's constant phone call exchange with the ambulance driver and who took Sushant's body to Cooper hospital and investigating officer Bhushan Belnekar is under the scanner.

Earlier, Sushant's family had alleged that when due to coronavirus outbreak only 20 people were allowed inside the crematorium for last rites, Sandip took charge to prepare the list of 20 people who would come. Sushant's family's approval was not taken.

In a related development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with Sushant's death case. Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigation the matter as an 'accidental death'.