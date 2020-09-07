Did Rhea Chakraborty, Showik sell drugs too? NCB gets crucial information during grilling

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for over six hours on Sunday (September 6) by the National Control Bureau (NCB) at its Mumbai office in connection with the drug probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has summoned Rhea to appear for questioning again on Monday (September 7) and it is learnt that Rhea will have to appear before the NCB by 10 AM on Monday.

The NCB is also probing whether Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also under arrest, were also invoved in selling drugs. When Rhea will appear for questioning on Monday, it is likely that the NCB would question her in front of Showik (24), Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and the late actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. It is to be noted that Miranda and Dipesh are also under arrest in connection with this case.

Significantly, the NCB had unearthed some phone chat records and other electronic data, which suggests that some of the banned drugs were allegedly purchased by these individuals.

NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) M Ashok Jain said on Sunday that agency had also conducted fresh raids in this case against a person named Anuj Keshwani, whose name came up during questioning of Kaizan Ibrahim. It may be recalled that Ibrahim was arrested few days ago in connection with this case.

"We have seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of morijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs. 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian rupiahs during raids against Keshwani," Jain said.

Anuj was directly in touch with Ibrahim, who was involved in procuring drugs from Anuj and then giving it Miranda and some other staff of Sushant.

The NCB is now looking for the person who was supplying drugs to Anuj Keswani. The NCB is also expected to summon some more friends and staff of Sushant for questioning in this case.