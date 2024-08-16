New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans strongly lashed out at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala for announcing their engagement with their pictures on August 8, 2024. Everyone extended their love and support to Sam as Chay moved on and found someone within a year of their divorce. But does Samantha actually care? Seems like the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has indirectly reacted to the ongoing hullabaloo over Chay's engagement with Sobhita.

The actress agreed to her picture with the sign showing her middle finger along with the printed T-shirt that read," The Museum of Peace and Quiet", and the fans think that the actress has indirectly reacted to the engagement of her ex-husband with Made In Heaven actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are expressing their point of view over her latest picture and a few of the comments read," Only legends will understand he reply to Naga over his engagement". One more user commented, "Dedicated to someone". She rocked, he shocked".

Nagarjuna shared the engagement news first of his son Chay with Sobhita and showered all the love and praise on the newly engaged couple," We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love".

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways within 4 years of their marriage, and now fans are joining the dots that the actor cheated on her with Sobhita. The veteran actor even said that Chay and Sobhita have no plans to get married anytime soon.