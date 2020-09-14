Did Sara Ali Khan supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty? What we know so far

New Delhi: Several Bollywood celebrities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly confessed before the central probe agency that actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs consumed narcotics substance at Bollywood parties. The NCB has already arrested Rhea and a few alleged drug dealers in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Now, attempts are being made the drug peddler who allegedly supplied drugs to Sara.

It is being said that Rhea and Sara were allegedly in touch with some common drug peddlers; and that Rhea often used to take drugs from Sara. Sources claim that the 'Simmba' star has her own drug peddler apart from the ones connected with Rhea, from whom she allegedly used to take drugs separately. Rhea was in touch with Sara's alleged drug peddler and purchased substance from him, which she then gave to Sushant.

The NCB has launched a probe to find out to nab the peddler who allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea and Sara. Most of them, who were in contact with Rhea, have already been arrested.

So far 16 arrests have been made in the drug conspiracy row. A total of six persons were arrested by the NCB on Sunday. They will be produced before the court today. The six of them have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB last Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the drugs case linked to Sushant's death. She and her brother Showik have been booked for allegedly financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders under Section 27 A of the NDPS Act.

The agency has claimed that Rhea disclosed her involvement in the procurement of drugs for Sushant and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.