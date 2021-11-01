Did Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan change his Instagram display photo after returning home from jail?

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan returned home on Saturday almost 26 days after he was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case. Aryan along with seven other accused was arrested on October 2 during a raid at a cruise ship in Mumbai later at night.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Aryan has changed his display picture on Instagram after returning from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Screenshots are being shared of a blank, white image used as DP. However, Aryan has always had this display picture on his page. However, Aryan's Instagram account had a display picture before he was apprehended by the NCB team.

Aryan's last post on his page was from August 15 when he wrote about graduating from the University of Southern California. "Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess," he wrote with a picture of himself.

His post had more than 67,000 comments, with a section of people even trolling him for his arrest and involvement in the usage and sale-purchase of the banned substance.

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday last week, however, he spent another two nights in jail as his papers could not reach the jail authorities before the scheduled time.

On Saturday morning, Aryan finally walked out of jail and landed at his Mumbai abode, Mannat. He was welcomed in a grand way by hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans bursting firecrackers, beating dhols and celebrating his homecoming.