Did TV channels sensationalise Sushant Singh Rajput's death case for TRP?

New Delhi: In a major development over the weekend in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic department ruled out the 'murder' angle in the Bollywood star's death. The panel, in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), called it a case of suicide, dismissing the claims of "poisoning and strangling". Now, when the report is out, the only question that arises here is - Was Sushant Singh Rajput's death case sensationalised for TRP?

Since June 14, the day Sushant died, we have heard many stories and come across several social media posts in connection with the case, all mostly unverified. Were they made just for the sake of better TRP?

It may be a case of abetment to suicide or Sushant might have been driven by the drugs gang to take this extreme step. However, after the AIIMS report, the section of the media which was claiming that it is a clear case of murder, is now keeping silent.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has stated that their investigation into Sushant's death was right since Day 1. However, fingers were pointed out at the department deliberately.

The Mumbai Police had said that Sushant died by suicide and was probing the case since the beginning. However, after an FIR by his family in Patna, the case was transferred to the CBI.

Now, since the report is out, will the 'theory gang' accept the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death?