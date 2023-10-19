Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Just Confirm The Dating Rumour? Check Out New Viral Pic

New Delhi: Dating rumours of South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been doing rounds for months now. Neither of the two have ever confirmed or denied their relationship but fans keep speculating on the basis of their social media posts and this time, they are pretty sure. The rumoured couple was snapped at the airport together getting down of the same cab and fans are in love.

A picture is now going viral on Reddit, in which both can be seen twinning in black outfits. They were spotted at the airport coming out from the same car. As soon as the picture went viral, fans started commenting. One wrote, 'Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki choop choop aahein bharna kya.' Another one commented, 'Rashmika Mandanna (above) & Vijay Deverakonda (below). Both of them are actors from South India and now they are trying to build their career in Bollywood.' A third fan wrote, 'Why to even ask them when they are being this obvious.'

This is not the first time that the couple has dropped hints of being together. Rashmika, earlier dropped a series of pictures on Instagram after she attended the wedding of her assistant. In the pictures, Rashmika can be seen dressed in a mustard saree looking absolutely beautiful. The solo picture of Rashmika was clicked on Vijay's terrace as the actor had earlier shared many clicks sitting there and the background is exactly the same.

Earlier too, they were seen holidaying together in the Maldives, they dropped pictures on respective social media handles with the same background on the same day, so well, that's enough for fans to speculate.

On the film front after receiving immense love for his role in Kushi, he will be seen next in VD 13 and in an untitled project with Geeta Govindam director Parasuram.

On the other hand, Rashmika will soon be seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.