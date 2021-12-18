हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Did you know Alia Bhatt’s THIS movie helped her in bagging Rajamouli’s RRR?

S.S. Rajamouli shared that he saw Alia Bhatt's performance in film Raazi and he got so impressed by her that he wanted to cast her in RRR as the character Sita in his film.

Did you know Alia Bhatt’s THIS movie helped her in bagging Rajamouli’s RRR?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ace director S.S. Rajamouli, who is known for casting his artistes wisely, says he was thoroughly impressed with Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Raazi' and that is what made him pick her for the important role of Sita in his upcoming pan-Indian film 'RRR'.

Talking to IANS, Rajamouli said, "I have two superforces in the film -- fire and water -- Ram and Bheem, who are very strong and who are exclusive in nature. For me, the character of Sita is very soft, very fragile on the outside. But inside, she is so strong that she would be able to rein in these forces.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

"I saw 'Raazi' and I was impressed with her (Alia's) performance. I was impressed by how a simple woman could do things much beyond her capacity. So, when we figured out the characterisation of Sita, everybody's choice was Alia.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

"I knew Alia was interested in doing a role in my film but I did not know if she would be interested in playing a cameo. But when we asked her, she immediately jumped in joy without any hesitation," he said.

