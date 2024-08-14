Did You Know? Allu Arjun Changed 24 Costume In THIS Song From ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun is all set for his upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and fans are raving about the latest electrifying track 'Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda.'Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song showcases Allu Arjun's charisma and dynamic presence, stealing the spotlight in the music video. His dynamic performance and the song’s vibrant visuals significantly contributed to the film’s blockbuster status.

Surprising Fact About The Song

A surprising fact about the latest track is not just its catchy beat, but also the impressive wardrobe changes Allu Arjun underwent during the shoot.

To bring the song's vibrant energy to life, Allu Arjun sported an astounding 24 different outfits. Each costume was carefully selected to reflect the song's high-octane spirit and keep the visuals fresh and entertaining.

Watch 'Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda' Song Here:

Fans are eagerly anticipating Allu Arjun's continued brilliance, especially with the upcoming global release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' later this year.

Directed by Sukumar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, the film is set to hit cinemas on December 6.