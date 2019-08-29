Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana has a nickname for wife Tahira Kashyap? Check their cute Insta banter

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana and author wife Tahira Kashyap's recent Instagram banter is too cute for words. The 'Andhadhun' actor has a special nickname for his wife and the reason why he does will leave you in splits.

Tahira took to her Instagram account and revealed that hubby calls his Harish. And why is it so? Well, it is because her hair resembles that of actor Harish Kumar, who was paired opposite Karisma Kapoor in her debut film 'Prem Qaidi' in 1991.

In her Instagram post, Tahira wrote: “That’s me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn’t recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair”

This post left hubby Ayushmann in awe of his wife. He wrote back:

Isn't this cutesy social media exchange giving you couple goals already?

On the work front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama 'Dream Girl' with Nushrat Bharucha and up next is 'Bala' with Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam.

Tahira meanwhile is a braveheart who is battling cancer and giving it a tough fight. She first shared on social media that she has DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells but later was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer.

Hubby Ayushmann has been a pillar of support to her in this time of crisis and often retweets and shares her post on social media. She even shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions.