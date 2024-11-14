Did You Know Juhi Chawla Refused To Marry Salman Khan; The Superstar Had Proposed Marriage To Her

Mumbai: There was a time when Salman Khan had a fondness towards Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and even wanted to marry her. The actress's father turned down his proposal. In one of the old interviews, the Tiger star is seen confessing his love for Juhi and mentions he asked out her father for marriage and he turned it down because he didn't fit the bill.

Watch the old video of Salman Khan admitting he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla, but her father rejected him.

This salman khan pic.twitter.com/GQP4fffpRu — Arshi Siddiqui (@Arshi_E_Sid) March 10, 2023

Salman Khan said, "She’s a very sweet, adorable girl. I asked her father if he’d let her marry me, but he refused". When quizzed why he was rejected by her father, he said," Maybe I don’t fit the bill I guess…pata nahi kya chahiye unko."

Years later Juhi was also quizzed about the proposal by Salman Khan. Back in one of her interviews Juhi Chawla, addressed the proposal by Salman Khan and said," Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir Khan, or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue", she told News 18.

Today Juhi Chawla is one of the wealthiest actresses in Bollywood and her net worth is Rs 4300 cr reportedly. Juhi, along with her husband, Jay Mehta, co-owns a significant stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The team’s success and brand value have contributed significantly to her wealth. Additionally, Juhi has invested in various real estate properties and has made other smart business moves, ensuring her financial security and prominence beyond her film career.