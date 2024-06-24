Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor Once Refused To Romance Sonakshi Sinha In A Film? Reason Will Surprise You

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor had once reportedly refused to work with Sonakshi Sinha in 2012 because he felt the Heeramandi actress looked older than him. Ranbir who is 4 years older than Sonakshi didn't want to romance her as he felt their pair wouldn't look good. It is also claimed that the producers of the film convinced the actor to stay in the project, but he chose not to do it and hence they had to opt out for the Ramayana actor for Sonakshi.

As per a report in BollywoodLife back in 2012, it was claimed by the source that the Animal star opted out of the project because he wasn't keen on romancing her. The report states," The Rockstar famed actor was not particularly excited to share screen space with Sonakshi. Ranbir believed that Sona looked much older than him and that their pairing would not look convincing. Ranbir declined the film when he realised that the producers of the film were adamant about casting Sonakshi".

Sonakshi Sinha was a box office queen in 2012 and had given numerous 100 crore films along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The actress is right now making news for her inter-caste marriage with Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer on June 23, 2024, and the wedding celebration was hosted by the star couple at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, and many other celebs graced the celebration with their presence. Going by the inside videos and pictures from the wedding celebration, it only shows Zaheer and Sona beaming with joy as finally they got married after being in a relationship with him for 7 long years.

