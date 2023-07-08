trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632567
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Did You Know Sara Ali Khan Shot 'Tere Vaaste' Song From 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' 6 Hours After Landing From Cannes?

Sara Ali Khan shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Did You Know Sara Ali Khan Shot 'Tere Vaaste' Song From 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' 6 Hours After Landing From Cannes?

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has been capturing hearts with her desi avatars and remarkable performances. Her recent hit, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," further solidifies her position as a versatile actress and the new-age 'Desi Girl'. While discussing the film, one cannot overlook the phenomenal success of the chart-topping track, "Tere Vaaste” that has been a favourite on streaming apps and an instant reel-sensation. However, what many may not know is that Sara Ali Khan actually shot for this song immediately after returning from her first Cannes outing.

A source close to the production revealed, "Sara, within six hours of landing, was on the set, filming at a remote location in Mumbai. Both she and her co-star Vicky Kaushal worked closely with the choreographer on perfecting the hookstep! The results are for all to see!"


cre Trending Stories

From her debut as Mukku in "Kedarnath" to her portrayal of Soumya in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara Ali Khan has consistently won hearts with her portrayals of small-town characters. Her ability to bring relatability and authenticity to her roles has captivated audiences nationwide.

In "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara's character Soumya was a delightful mix of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infused the film with infectious energy and laughter, winning hearts across the nation.

Up next, the young actress will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', 'Aye Watan Mere Watan' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn Dino'.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded