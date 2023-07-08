Did You Know Sara Ali Khan Shot 'Tere Vaaste' Song From 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' 6 Hours After Landing From Cannes?

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has been capturing hearts with her desi avatars and remarkable performances. Her recent hit, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," further solidifies her position as a versatile actress and the new-age 'Desi Girl'. While discussing the film, one cannot overlook the phenomenal success of the chart-topping track, "Tere Vaaste” that has been a favourite on streaming apps and an instant reel-sensation. However, what many may not know is that Sara Ali Khan actually shot for this song immediately after returning from her first Cannes outing.

A source close to the production revealed, "Sara, within six hours of landing, was on the set, filming at a remote location in Mumbai. Both she and her co-star Vicky Kaushal worked closely with the choreographer on perfecting the hookstep! The results are for all to see!"





From her debut as Mukku in "Kedarnath" to her portrayal of Soumya in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara Ali Khan has consistently won hearts with her portrayals of small-town characters. Her ability to bring relatability and authenticity to her roles has captivated audiences nationwide.

In "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara's character Soumya was a delightful mix of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infused the film with infectious energy and laughter, winning hearts across the nation.

Up next, the young actress will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', 'Aye Watan Mere Watan' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn Dino'.