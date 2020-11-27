Did you spot Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz in this viral video from Himanshi Khurana's birthday night? Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana amassed a huge fan following during the reality show. The successful season saw many contestants become fan-favourites and finalist Asim was one of them. Himanshi has been trending on Twitter and the reason is her birthday!

Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday on November 27 and her fans made her a top trend, pouring in wishes. Now, a video from a party held on her birthday eve has gone viral on the internet and the best part is that fans did spot Asim in it. Watch it here:

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday with her family. May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Keep slaying HBDHimanshi @realhimanshi #HimanshiKhurana #TeamHimanshi pic.twitter.com/bMfyPVGwwH — Himanshi Khurana FC (@TeamHimanshi) November 26, 2020

Asim and Himanshi's love blossomed inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and worked in several hit music videos once the game got over. However, lately, there were reports of them not being a couple anymore which left many fans puzzled.

But now with Asim spotted at Himanshi's birthday bash, looks like things are fine between the two.

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. They are fondly addressed as AsiManshi by followers.