हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
himanshi khurana

Did you spot Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz in this viral video from Himanshi Khurana's birthday night? Watch

Asim and Himanshi's love blossomed inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and worked in several hit music videos once the game got over.

Did you spot Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz in this viral video from Himanshi Khurana&#039;s birthday night? Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana amassed a huge fan following during the reality show. The successful season saw many contestants become fan-favourites and finalist Asim was one of them. Himanshi has been trending on Twitter and the reason is her birthday!

Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday on November 27 and her fans made her a top trend, pouring in wishes. Now, a video from a party held on her birthday eve has gone viral on the internet and the best part is that fans did spot Asim in it. Watch it here: 

Asim and Himanshi's love blossomed inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and worked in several hit music videos once the game got over. However, lately, there were reports of them not being a couple anymore which left many fans puzzled.

But now with Asim spotted at Himanshi's birthday bash, looks like things are fine between the two. 

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. They are fondly addressed as AsiManshi by followers. 

 

Tags:
himanshi khuranaasim riazViral videoHimanshi Khurana birthdayhappy birthday Himanshi KhuranaBigg Boss 13
Next
Story

Nothing, just Mouni Roy raising the temperature in a short black dress - In Pics
  • 92,66,705Confirmed
  • 1,35,223Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; Nov 26, 2020