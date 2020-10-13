Difficult for broken families children: Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's depression battle

New Delhi: After Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up on her battle with depression, netizens extended support to her and lauded her for speaking out. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same and in her own straightforward style.
Kangana shared a tweet and wrote: At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important.
At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020
Ira Khan, in her Instagram video, revealed that she is suffering from depression for some years. However, she is doing better now.
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production called 'Euripides' Medea'.