ira khan

Difficult for broken families children: Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's depression battle

Ira Khan, in her Instagram video, revealed that she is suffering from depression for some years. However, she is doing better now.

Difficult for broken families children: Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's depression battle
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: After Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up on her battle with depression, netizens extended support to her and lauded her for speaking out. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same and in her own straightforward style.

Kangana shared a tweet and wrote: At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important.

Ira Khan, in her Instagram video, revealed that she is suffering from depression for some years. However, she is doing better now.

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production called 'Euripides' Medea'.

 

