Nora Fatehi

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi flaunts her new hair colour in latest Instagram post—Watch

The actress will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi flaunts her new hair colour in latest Instagram post—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who shot to fame with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar'has a huge fan-following. The actress-dancer is an avid social media user and keeps her fanbase engaged by sharing pictures and videos.

Nora took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen donning a new hair colour. The actress looks gorgeous as ever and we love her new look!

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

The actress will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has an ensemble star cast with Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few, playing important parts.

'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Nora Fatehi, dilbar, Dilbar song, Nora Fatehi films, Bharat
