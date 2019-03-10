'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in her latest Instagram upload

New Delhi: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi, who shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' went viral for all the right reasons is an internet sensation. The Moroccan dancer-actress has a huge fan following and people await her uploads eagerly. Nora is quite active on social media app Instagram and often shares updates from her personal and professional life.

Nora's latest Instagram upload has her striking an alluring pose in a white ensemble. That bright red eye-shadow ups the hotness level of the pic!

Check out the pic here:

The caption says, “Swan swag @hellomagindia Makeup hair @marcepedrozo Styling @sonampoladia Creative direction @avantikkak @officialswapnilshinde”

On the work front, Nora has Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' in her kitty. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also has Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Shaikh playing important roles.

'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', the actress will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'.

The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.