Dilip Kumar admitted to Hinduja hospital for routine check-up

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, for routine check-up on Tuesday evening.

A few days back, the 98-year-old legend was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. Later he was discharged and the announcement was made on his official Twitter handle by a close family friend Faisal Farooqui.

He wrote, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui

Dilip Kumar was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since been in the ICU ward. He was on oxygen support and not on the ventilator as reported by a few.

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.