Dilip Kumar Admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai For Breathlessness

New Delhi: Veteran superstar Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital for breathlessness, according to the news agency ANI.

The 98-year-old legendary actor’s wife and actress Saira Banu told ANI that the actor has been facing breathing issues for the past few days.

Earlier, in May the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ actor was admitted in the hospital for a routine check-up.

Last year the actor lost his two younger brothers - Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) to COVID-19.

Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan was born on December 11, 1922 and made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Dilip Kumaris known as one of the first Bollywood actors to enjoy a superstar status. The actor’s career has ranged to five decades and he has featured in films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. Qila which was released in 1998 was his last movie.

Recently his ancestral home in Pakistan has been converted into a museum by the government there.