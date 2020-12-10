Dilip Kumar birthday special: Treat yourself to some of his million-dollar pics with wife Saira Banu

New Delhi: Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema's legendary actors, turns 98 on Friday (December 11). He has given Indian cinema some of the most memorable films, and his powerful performances are still etched in the hearts of millions of his fans.

He is married to veteran actress Saira Banu for over five decades now. In 1966, the Bollywood star tied the knot with Saira Banu, who is 22 years younger to him. Every time the couple makes an appearance together, they take our breaths away. Since years, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been giving us relationship goals.

On Dilip Kumar's birthday, we have collated a few of his million-dollar pictures with Saira Banu and trust us when we say that these posts will inspire you to fall in love.

Kahani ko phir se dohrate hain chalo... Let's repeat our story of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/VeoM5JisUE — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2016

a love that stays strong for more than 50 years...(is karam ka karoon shukr kaise ada) pic.twitter.com/PVzfUwkTRX — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2016

My queen, the love of my life, Saira. Even a moment without her by my side is painful. pic.twitter.com/LMvEHIjI — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 13, 2011

you're a daughter of moon, who's come down from the heavens. (bint-e-mehtab ho garduon se utar aayi ho ) pic.twitter.com/1b34D3s3B3 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2016

My love and greetings to all of you. God bless. pic.twitter.com/fyUhEI1iWk — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2019

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Aren't they couple goals x infinity?

Dilip Kumar stays in Mumbai with Saira Banu, who is taking care of the actor. She often shares his health update via his Twitter profile and keeps fans updated.

Known as the tragedy king of Hindi Cinema, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Happy birthday, Dilip Kumar!