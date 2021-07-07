हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar dies at 98, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs share heartbreaking messages!

Dilip Kumar was battling health issues for quite some time now and all through this had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side. 

New Delhi: Indian cinema lost a legend today! Dilip Kumar breathed his last at 7.30 am, Wednesday, July 7. He was admitted to PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The 98-year-old actor was battling health issues for quite some time now and all through this had wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side. 

The nation is mourning a legend's demise and Bollywood is grief-stricken. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebs took to Twitter to share their views: 

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe. 

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. 

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

 

