Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor on oxygen support, remains stable

In the latest health update of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, we have learnt that the legendary actor is on oxygen support and not on ventilator.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest health update of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, we have learnt that the legendary actor is on oxygen support and not on ventilator, reported Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist, who is treating Saab in PD Hinduja Hospital. 

The health update was shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle, and read, “Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator.  He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab.”

Earlier in the day, it was also been stated that the actor’s lungs are filled with water and he will be treated soon at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai by a team of doctors. 

The actor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (June 6) after he complained of breathlessness. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was admitted in an ICU. His condition was however, described as stable by the doctors. 

Earlier, in May, the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ actor was admitted in the hospital for a routine check-up.

Last year, the actor lost his two younger brothers - Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) to COVID-19.
 

 

