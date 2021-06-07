Dilip Kumar's lungs filled with water, doctors to treat him today

New Delhi: In the latest health update of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, we have learnt that the actor’s lungs are filled with water and he will be treated soon at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai by a team of doctors.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (June 6) after he complained of breathlessness. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and admitted in an ICU. His condition was however, described as stable by the doctors.

Earlier, in May the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ actor was admitted in the hospital for a routine check-up.

Last year the actor lost his two younger brothers - Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) to COVID-19.

Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan was born on December 11, 1922 and made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Dilip Kumaris known as one of the first Bollywood actors to enjoy a superstar status. The actor’s career has ranged to five decades and he has featured in films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. Qila which was released in 1998 was his last movie.

Recently his ancestral home in Pakistan has been converted into a museum by the government there.