Dilip Kumar’s first pic from hospital, wife Saira Banu stays by his side!

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu is making sure to provide every possible update related to legendary actor Dilip Kumar to his fans.

In the recent update, the caring wife Saira shared the first glimpse of Dilip Saab from the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai on Monday evening. In the picture, the 98-year-old Bollywood actor can be seen resting peacefully and his wife Banu can be seen by his side.

The picture has been shared by Saira on Dilip Saab’s official Twitter page and she captioned it as, “Latest. An hour ago.”

The veteran actress recently shared the latest health update about the legendary actor Dilip and said the doctors have assured her that he should be discharged soon.

Saira also urged their fans not to believe in rumours regarding the health of the 98-year-old Bollywood actor. She also shared that Dilip Saab’s condition is stable and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Dilip Saab was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (June 6) after he complained of breathlessness. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was admitted in an ICU. His condition was however, described as stable by the doctors.