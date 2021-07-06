Dilip Kumar’s health is improving, urges fans to pray for his speedy recovery: Saira Banu

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on Monday shared the health update of the legendary actor and informed his fans that the megastar's health is improving and also requested everyone to pray for him so that he gets discharged from the hospital.

Taking to Dilip Saab’sTwitter handle, Saira shared the news and wrote, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan."

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital here to ‘address medical issues’ related to old age, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday (June 30).

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, after he reportedly complained of ‘breathlessness’, hospital sources said earlier in the day.

Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to breathlessness issue.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film ‘Qila’.