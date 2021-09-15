हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to be closed, fans disappointed

The announcement of shutting down the official Twitter account comes just a couple of months after the demise of Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar&#039;s Twitter account to be closed, fans disappointed

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account is all set to be closed. The announcement was made on his account on Wednesday.

Dilip Kumar's spokesperson Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday afternoon informed via a tweet: "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support."

The announcement of shutting down the official Twitter account comes just a couple of months after the demise of Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7, aged 98.

The veteran actor was battling age-related illness for the past few years and breathed his last at the city's Hinduja Hospital.

On Wednesday, reacting to the tweet announcing closure of Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account, his fans and followers expressed their disappointment at the decision. A section of followers also suggested to use the account as a memorial of the late actor and keep sharing his old photos and videos through the same.

 

