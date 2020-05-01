Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu mourns Rishi Kapoor's demise, says 'he always kept in touch'

New Delhi: Indian cinema's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital the day before. He was 67. On his shocking demise, film fraternity and fans across the globe expressed grief and extended condolences.

Megastar Dilip Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu Khan, through former's Twitter handle, mourned Rishi Kapoor's demise. She tweeted: “Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently.He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan

“Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently.He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) May 1, 2020

Both Dilip Kumar and late legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor's father) were great friends and shared a close bond.

Rishi Kapoor suffered from Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The last rites were performed on April 30, Thursday evening at the Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with other relatives and friends paid a tearful adieu with a heavy heart to the man who brought charm alive to the silver screens.

Family members and close friends reached the venue to pay their last respects. Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains reached the crematorium in a flower-decorated ambulance from Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital as the legendary actor truly deserved a befitting farewell on his final journey.

Here's wishing the family strength and positivity to sail through these tough times.

May his soul rest in peace!