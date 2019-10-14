close

Diljit Dosanjh always yearns to perform live for fans in India

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has performed in multiple countries, but he says he always yearns to perform live for his fans in India.

"I yearn the most to perform live for fans in India. Today, everything I have achieved - may it be acting, singing or anything I try to do, I have always had my fans behind me, with all their love and support," said Diljit.

"Touring the US and Canada in the past two months and witnessing the love and support I received there, is just a testament to the fact that my fans have given me more than what I had dreamt.

"It is now time for me to show back the love and respect they have showered throughout my journey. My upcoming 'Bollyboom' tour, which is starting with Pune on November 9 and (concluding in) Bengaluru on November 23 is what I am absolutely pumped about, I just can't wait to perform for my fans all around India," he added.

Bollyboom is a premium Bollywood Music Property of Percept Live.

The "Soorma" actor has given many chartbusters including "5 taara", "Laembadgini" and "Ik kudi".

