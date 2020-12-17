हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra's stand on farmers' protest questioned by Kangana Ranaut again - Here's what she said

Priyanka Chopra had posted her tweet supporting the farmers by sharing pictures put out by Diljit Dosanjh featuring the protests.

Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra&#039;s stand on farmers&#039; protest questioned by Kangana Ranaut again - Here&#039;s what she said
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra for their support to the farmers, Kangana Ranaut asked the two stars who will pay for the losses incurred due to the ongoing protests. 

In a tweet, she claimed, "Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots." She further tagged Diljit and Priyanka and told them that their "actions have serious consequences".

"Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?" read Kangana Ranaut's tweet.

Some days ago, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were involved in a bitter social media fight over her comments against an elderly participant in the farmers' protest. 

Meanwhile, one of Diljit's tweets on the protests got a reaction from Priyanka Chopra, who said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

Kangana Ranaut since then has been taking a dig at both Diljit and Priyanka for their opinions on the farmers' protest.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

