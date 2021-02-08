Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Khalistani' remark, says everything cant be treated with silence

New Delhi: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh responded to actress Kangana Ranaut's latest statement against him that she made during an interview on national television. Diljit took to Twitter to express his views and called Kangana’s statements a ‘drama’.

In the interview, Kangana had asked the singer to say that he is not a Khalistani but the actor refused to say it. He later tweeted in Punjabi saying, “These Masters and Mastranis are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence.”

Desh Ch Sab Ton Wadh Agg Laun Da Kam Eh Eh So Called MASTAR-MASTARNI Hee karde aa .. I KNOW GAND DA JAWAB DENA THEEK NI.. PAR EH SER HEE CHADI JANDE AA.. Har Gal Da Chup ni Hunda.. KAL NU EH KISEY NU KUSH V BANA DEYA KARAN GE.. PUNJABI JEONDE AA HALEY...BUGGEY — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

“TV interview: You ask me this, I give you this answer. What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You want to project us as whatever you want. Wow," he added in another tweet.

TV INTERVIEW - Tu Mainu Ah Puch Lai.. Mai Tainu Ah Jawab De Daungi.. Ki Drama Eh.. ? Asi Desh Di Gal Karde an..PUNJAB Di Gal Karde an.. Eh Dhakke Naal Hor Hee Angle Dena Chaunde aa It Means Tusi Dhakke Naal Sanu Jo Jee Karda Oh Banauna Chaune An.. Wah — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

Kangana Ranaut was recently interviewed by Republic TV’s anchor Arnab Goswami. In this interview, she said “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”

The actress has been attacking Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter for supporting the farmers’ protests. She has been very vocal about her position on the matter and recently also slammed pop singer, Rihanna, for tweeting in support of the farmers’ protest.