हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kangana Ranaut

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Khalistani' remark, says everything cant be treated with silence

In the interview, Kangana had asked Diljit Dosanjh to say that he is not a Khalistani but the actor refused to say it. He later tweeted in Punjabi saying, "I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves." The actress has been attacking Diljit on Twitter for supporting the farmers’ protests.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Khalistani&#039; remark, says everything cant be treated with silence
Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh responded to actress Kangana Ranaut's latest statement against him that she made during an interview on national television. Diljit took to Twitter to express his views and called Kangana’s statements a ‘drama’.

In the interview, Kangana had asked the singer to say that he is not a Khalistani but the actor refused to say it. He later tweeted in Punjabi saying, “These Masters and Mastranis are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence.”

“TV interview: You ask me this, I give you this answer. What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You want to project us as whatever you want. Wow," he added in another tweet.

Kangana Ranaut was recently interviewed by Republic TV’s anchor Arnab Goswami. In this interview, she said “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”

The actress has been attacking Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter for supporting the farmers’ protests. She has been very vocal about her position on the matter and recently also slammed pop singer, Rihanna, for tweeting in support of the farmers’ protest.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautDiljit DosanjhKangana Ranaut twitterFarmers protest
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way, watch video
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Maharashtra: Is it a crime to respond to anti-national forces?