close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mani Ratnam

Director Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' health check-up

The national award-winning director had suffered a heart attack some years ago. 

Director Mani Ratnam back to work after &#039;routine&#039; health check-up

Chennai: Ace cinema director Mani Ratnam underwent a 'routine' health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his office said Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the 'Yuva' maker had come there for a 'routine' check-up and left later. "After a routine check up Maniratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.

The national award-winning director had suffered a heart attack some years ago. Mani Ratnam is presently busy with the pre-production work of his latest venture 'Ponniyin Selvan' based on the epic Tamil novel which is expected to have a star-studded cast. 

 

Tags:
Mani RatnamMani Ratnam health updateSouth filmmaker
Next
Story

Pic of Taimur Ali Khan, celebrating India's victory in blue jersey, is the cutest thing on the internet today - Check inside

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Lychees responsible for the children death in Bihar?