Director Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' health check-up

Chennai: Ace cinema director Mani Ratnam underwent a 'routine' health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his office said Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the 'Yuva' maker had come there for a 'routine' check-up and left later. "After a routine check up Maniratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.

The national award-winning director had suffered a heart attack some years ago. Mani Ratnam is presently busy with the pre-production work of his latest venture 'Ponniyin Selvan' based on the epic Tamil novel which is expected to have a star-studded cast.