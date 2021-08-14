Director Rumy Jafry calls Rhea Chakraborty a ‘great human,’ says last year she was a ‘gold-digger’, now 'most desirable woman'!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is all set for the theatrical release of her upcoming film ‘Chehre’, has faced many ups and downs post the death of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra pad.

Though the actress had a challenging year on the personal and professional front, she had a few people who stood like a rock for her in her crucial time.

Director Rumy Jafry, who took Rhea in his film Chehre post the controversy, believes that her presence in the film will not affect the film as she is a great human being.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jafry said, “I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy. I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it been released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest. Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘gold-digger’ and what not; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year”.

He also said she belongs to a nice family and her role will get lot of appreciation from everyone as she has done justice to it and will come out with flying colours.

For the unversed, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant after her WhatsApp chat surfaced online. Sushant’s family accused her of financially cheating their son, and also of mentally harassing him that led to his death.

Although the investigation is still underway, after staying in police custody for almost a month, Rhea was granted bail by Mumbai High Court.

Chehre will witness Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza in pivotal roles.