Director Rumy Jafry remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'we spoke exactly a year back on June 12'

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is tommorow (June 14) and his family, friends and fans are understandably emotional, still reeling from his sudden and unfortunate loss.

Remembering him ahead of his death anniversary, director Rumy Jafry recalled the last conversation he had with Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with an entertainment portal.

He told Pinkvilla, "It was exactly a year back on June 12 at around 3 pm when Sushant and I spoke. And that happened to be our last conversation".

"It was an intimate bond and we never clicked many pictures. He loved the food cooked by my wife and often came over for home cooked meals. Life is cruel. A year back, we used to speak to him and today, we are speaking about him," he added.

Rumy revealed that he was set to start working with Sushant on a film and the duo were supposed to begin shooting from May 2020. However, due to the lockdown, their plans were disturbed.

The director said that Sushant was quite eager to do a project with him and even suggested they do a smaller project.

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.