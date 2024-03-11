Director Surya Kiran Passes Away At 48 - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Director Surya Kiran, a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry, passed away at the age of 48 in Chennai. The reknowned director commenced his career as a child actor with the Malayalam film 'Snehikkhan Oru Pennu' in 1978.

The former child actor-turned-director is recognized for helming films like 'Satyam' and 'Dhana 51'. Sources report that he succumbed to jaundice following treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital. Apart from his directorial accomplishments, Surya Kiran was previously a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu.

Surya Kiran, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, initiated his career as a child actor in the 1978 Malayalam film 'Snehikkhan Oru Pennu'. Despite starting as a child actor, he went on to contribute to over 200 feature films. In addition to his acting career, Kiran made his directorial debut with the Telugu romantic drama 'Satyam'.

Subsequently, he directed various other films, including 'Brahmastram' (2006), 'Raju Bhai' (2007), and 'Chapter 6' (2010). Surya also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, where he became the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show.

Kiran's upcoming film, titled 'Arasi', featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role, is scheduled for release in theaters soon.