Disha Patani Brutally Trolled For Bold Outfit, Netizens Notice Actress' Uncomfortable Walk

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with he recent appearance at an event in Mumbai dressed in a silver cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. As her outfit seem a little too revealing, the actress is receiving a lot of criticism online for her bold choice of outfit.

In the silver cut-out gown, Disha flaunted her toned legs and perfect body. As she arrived on the red carpet, the actress was seen struggling with her dress and it has come to the notice of netizens. While she received praises from fans for her looks, some felt it has become repetitive.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and love emojis. On the other hand, netizens brutally trolled the actress. One wrote, 'She definitely needs a new stylist' while another user commented, 'Same style,' 'Agar comfortable meshoos nahi kar rahi to kia faida aisi dress ka,' one added.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.