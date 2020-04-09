Disha Patani dolls-up in a corset top, denims and boots only to sit in her living room - Pic proof

New Delhi: In the current lockdown phase, almost everyone is missing out on the fun outside life which was highly taken for granted before the deadly novel coronavirus became a pandemic illness. Now, think about the celebs, who are more used to the glam showbiz life with filmy parties and premieres every other night. Actress Disha Patani's latest picture on Instagram defines her current state of mind.

Surely, the girl is missing something but yet it is advisable to follow the 'stay home and stay safe' policy to fight against the deadly COVID-19.

Well, several celebs too dropped their comments on her post.

Disha is all dolled-up, wearing a pretty white corset top with blue denim jeans and stylish black boots. And only to sit in her living room?

Well, in the times of corona, such is life dearies!

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, Disha Patani is exploring her fun side amongst various other activities like make-up tutorials on YouTube to pass her time.

To combat COVID-19, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14 midnight. Meanwhile, isolation and social distancing is being advised for all to make sure that the deadly virus doesn't spread any further.