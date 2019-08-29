close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her fit and fab body in latest pics, sets Instagram blazing!

Disha Patani flaunts her fit and fab body in latest pics, sets Instagram blazing!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next star Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following. She is an equally popular celebrity on social media platforms as well. Her pictures and videos often break the internet and go viral instantly.

Disha shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram recently and we must say that she looks ravishing in each of the clicks. She can be seen flaunting her perfecting toned hourglass figure, looking pristine in white.

be better than you were yesterday

Last one i promise

Her racer-back sports bra and buttoned-up slit flare pants give her a sassy look. The pictures have been beautifully captured with light falling on Disha's face.

A fitness freak, much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha works out regularly and also shares videos of her trying the flying kicks, front flips etc. She performs these stunts under the supervision of her trainer.

Disha, she is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosTiger Shroff
