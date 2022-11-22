topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani flaunts her HOT bod in black bikini set, sends Instagram into a meltdown with her mirror selfie in a bathrobe!

Disha Patani's Viral Pic: She was recently spotted with a mystery man in and around the city, fuelling speculation over her new found relationship. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Disha Patani flaunts her HOT bod in black bikini set, sends Instagram into a meltdown with her mirror selfie in a bathrobe!

New Delhi: Expect Disha Patani to send internet into a meltdown with her smoking hot posts, be it pictures or videos. The actress, who has one of the best bods in business, recently teased a super sexy mirror selfie from bathroom flaunting her hour glass figure. Disha wore a black bikini set and a bathrobe to accentuate her look. 

Disha Patani's IG post not only got fan attention but also from rumoured ex-lover Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna aka Kishu. Check out Disha's sexy photo-op: 

Sometime back this year, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits. However, they never talked about dating each other in public at the first place so their break-up news also didn't come out as an official one. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on their current relationship status as yet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni)  (@dishapatani)

She was recently spotted with a mystery man in and around the city, fuelling speculation over her new found relationship. Actually, the mystery man with Disha Patani is none other but her trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model. Disha and her trainer Alex have been spotted together on a couple of times and are great friends. 

Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2' and now has Suriya 42, Yodha, and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Live Tv

Disha PataniDisha Patani hot picsDisha Patani viral newsDisha Patani boyfrienddisha patani mystery manTiger Shroffdisha patani break upDisha Patani bikini picsDisha Patani photos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines