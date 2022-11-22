Disha Patani flaunts her HOT bod in black bikini set, sends Instagram into a meltdown with her mirror selfie in a bathrobe!

New Delhi: Expect Disha Patani to send internet into a meltdown with her smoking hot posts, be it pictures or videos. The actress, who has one of the best bods in business, recently teased a super sexy mirror selfie from bathroom flaunting her hour glass figure. Disha wore a black bikini set and a bathrobe to accentuate her look.

Disha Patani's IG post not only got fan attention but also from rumoured ex-lover Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna aka Kishu. Check out Disha's sexy photo-op:

Sometime back this year, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits. However, they never talked about dating each other in public at the first place so their break-up news also didn't come out as an official one. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on their current relationship status as yet.

She was recently spotted with a mystery man in and around the city, fuelling speculation over her new found relationship. Actually, the mystery man with Disha Patani is none other but her trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model. Disha and her trainer Alex have been spotted together on a couple of times and are great friends.

Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2' and now has Suriya 42, Yodha, and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.