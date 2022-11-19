topStoriesenglish
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani's hot car selfie with a mystery man goes viral, fans remind her 'Tiger Zinda Hai?' SEE PICS

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani break up? Disha has been clicked with a mystery man and their sizzling chemistry has led to rumours of them being a couple. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Disha Patani's hot car selfie with a mystery man goes viral, fans remind her 'Tiger Zinda Hai?' SEE PICS

New Delhi: After rumours about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's alleged break-up hit the news circle, the actress has been spotted with a mystery man oflate on a couple of occasions. Disha Patani also put up a series of IG stories where she can be seen posing with the hottie. But who is the mystery man in Disha's life? Well, we have your answers. 

Actually, the mystery man with Disha Patani is none other but her trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model. The actress's pictures with Alex have been shared on various social media handles as well, raising the curiosity levels among fans who wanna know who is he? Take a look at some comments, who even reminded Disha of Tiger Shroff. 

Disha and her trainer Alex have been spotted together on a couple of times and are great friends. In fact, some reports claim that the actress is also helping out Alex in learning Hindi for his web-show debut. 

Sometime back this year, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits. However, they never talked about dating each other in public at the first place so their break-up news also didn't come out as an official one. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on their current relationship status as yet. 

Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2' and now has Suriya 42, Yodha, and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Disha Patanidisha patani mystery manDisha Patani boyfriendTiger Shroffdisha patani trainerDisha Patani hot picsdisha patani latest newsTiger Shroff girlfriendAlexander Alex Ilic

