Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs in this gym picture—See inside

Disha Patani

Disha Patani strikes a pose with her gym trainer in her latest Instagram post and flaunts her washboard abs yet again

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known to be a fitness freak and often shares pictures from the gym. Inspiring her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle, the actress has a perfectly toned body that are pure goals!

Disha strikes a pose with her gym trainer in her latest Instagram post and flaunts her washboard abs yet again. Donning black athletic wear, the actress is all smiles as she gets the picture clicked.

He captioned the pic as, “Something good is coming soon @dishapatani #gym #postworkout #life #style #body #abs #killers #blue #fashion #calvinklein #nike”

Well, we wonder what he is talking about!

On a related note, Disha walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 recently and grabbed eyeballs in a sparkling black dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

