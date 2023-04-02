Disha Patani Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Wearing ‘Revealing' Silver Dress

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with he recent appearance at the NMACC event. Disha wore a silver saree that seem a little too revealing for the netizens. The actress is receiving a lot of criticism online for her bold choice of outfit.

Last night, on day 2 of the NMACC event, Disha was seen carrying a silver sequin saree teamed with a matching strapless blouse. She completed her look with stone-studded danglers and wavy locks but the look did not land well with the netizens.

Trolls flooded the comment section, one of them wrote, “She is pretty but her dressing sense is very bad." Another one wrote, “Why she always showing her body I liked her before but no.” “I can’t believe this kinda dressing sense. I mean come on, she is almost like in a bikini from top. Why would you dress like this? I mean you have to go there and meet people. Talk to them, in almost nothing on. She is beautiful. But her dressing is not proper,” read another one.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.