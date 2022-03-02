Disha gets trolled for calling Tiger as ‘best friend’ on his b’day post, fans say 'friend-zone kar diya'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older today i.e on March 02, (Wednesday) and so in order to make him feel special, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has penned a heart-warming post for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a video on Instagram, and wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul (heart icon) you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff."

In the video, Tiger can be seen shirtless and has been constantly looking at the camera before breaking into a laugh.

Well, sharing the video on her social media, Disha addressed him as her ‘best friend’ which left their fans confused as the couple is often papped together going on vacations together and also on dinner dates.

This hasn’t gone well with fans and they started trolling her. A fan commented, “Friendzoned!!!!” Another asked, “Best friends?” One more fan wrote, “Best friend” with a laughing emoji.

On the work front, Tiger is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganpath. He was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

While talking about Disha, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s action-thriller ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra. Disha also has Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur.