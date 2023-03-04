topStoriesenglish2579949
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Vintage Cat Woman Look, Sets 'The Entertainers Tour' Stage On Fire

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • From her dance to her outfit, she stole the show in all aspects. Her dance, her stage presence was captivating, and her fans can't stop raving about the same.
  • Along with this, Disha did a small bit where she played the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ clip which was never done before and it completely stood out and it was her way to express her love to all her anime fans!

New Delhi: Disha recently performed at 'The Entertainers' Tour in Atlanta, looking her absolute best and the hottest. The actress is currently on the US tour in Atlanta and wore a stunning corset set, on stage during the first show. She is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and others. 

The actress performed on 3 songs namely, Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni, Do You Love Me song from Baaghi 3 and Malang Remix. From her dance to her outfit, she stole the show in all aspects. Her dance, her stage presence were captivating, and her fans can't stop raving about the same. Along with this, Disha did a small bit where she played the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ clip which was never done before and it completely stood out and it was her way to express her love to all her anime fans! 

Taking to her social media, today Disha posted some breathtaking pictures on her feed in the outfit. Netizens were taken aback by her hotness. These pictures gave ‘vintage-cat woman vibes’ and the audience was in love. These new pictures took Instagram by storm. Disha has been the talk of the town for her fashion sense. She's a fashion icon in all its glory! Her social media feed is nothing but an inspiration to all her fans out there, in addition to being a heartthrob.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Surya.

