Disha Patani has serious makeup skills—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her posts create ripples on social media. The stunner looks gorgeous, with or without makeup and has an ocean of fans supporting her.

On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram stories and shared two pics in which she flaunts her makeup skills. “Makeup by me”, she captioned one of the pics and the actress got some serious skills!

Check out these screenshots from her Instagram stories:

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

A couple of days back, the actress started shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'. She also shared screen space with the superstar in 'Bharat' that released on the occasion of Eid this year. Despite her small role in the film, Disha made her presence felt and was loved by many.