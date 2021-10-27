हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani lays on the beach sand in a two-piece bikini, oozes oomph in her HOT avatar - In pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood generation next actress, Disha Patani has a svelte figure to die for! The fitness freak star believes in following a workout routine to get that hot bod, after all. After days, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a smouldering beach photo.

Disha Patani can be seen laying on the beach sand, enjoying her splash of water and in between oozing oomph in abundance, we say! Take a look here: 

Her ivory stylish two-piece bikini photo post has gone viral on social media.  

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.

 

Disha Patanidisha patani bikini picdisha patani picsDisha Patani photosDisha Patani Instagram
