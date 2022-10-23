NewsLifestylePeople
Disha Patani looks smoking HOT in red bralette-lehenga set at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: PICS

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai, and the who's who of the entertainment industry attended the celebrations. Disha Patani also attended the party looking extremely gorgeous in a red ethnic wear.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Disha Patani looks smoking HOT in red bralette-lehenga set at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: PICS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani never disappoints when it comes to taking social media by storm with her stylish appearances. The actress, who is blessed with a lean body, brought her signature sultry feminine energy to Diwali party hosted by Ekta Kapoor on Saturday (October 22) night. 

Disha Patani came dressed in beautiful eye-catching lehenga that came with a halter-neck top. The plunging neck bralette top had golden zari work on it. She was seen confidently posing for the shutterbugs as she flunted her svelete figure at the event. She had hair wavy tressed on one side of the shoulder and even flaunted her bare back to the cameras. 

No doubt, Disha Patani looked sizzling hot in a red lehenga-choli at the Diwali bash. Take a look at her photos from the star-studded Diwali party hosted by Ekta Kapoor. 

Disha Patani is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the B-Town. She is quite comfortable in her own skin and makes it looks effortless when she poses for the cameras. She is one among the actresses who is not afraid to experiment. She often has the spotlight on her as she keeps herself stylish and relevant with her sense of fashion.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. She will next be seen in 'Yodha' and 'Suriya 42'. 
 

