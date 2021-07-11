Disha Patani raises hotness bar in a cheetah print bikini, Tiger Shroff’s sister reacts!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is making our lazy weekends less boring by sharing a drop-dead stunning photo of herself in a cheetah print bikini, donning her hourglass figure.

Disha took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 11) to share a gorgeous photo of herself on a beach. The 29 years old can be seen lying down in the sand with a breathtaking sky and sea in the background.

The actress captioned her photo with a simple sun emoji. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff took to the comment section and dropped in three emojis showing the temperature to be scorching hot.

The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress often shares her stunning bikini photos and workout videos on Instagram. The actress has a staggering 44.9 million followers on her social media platform.

Disha earlier also, shared a hot photo of herself in the same cheetah print bikini. Check it out.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.’ Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. The actress will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama ‘KTina’.