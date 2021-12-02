Disha Patani ready for Hollywood? Top filmmaker approaches her for an action film

New Delhi: There's big news coming in for Disha Patani fans! The actress, who has time and again impressed the audience with her looks and movie choices, is all set to go global. The buzz is strong that Disha is being considered for a Hollywood action film, directed by a renowned director.

According to a source close to the development, "The director was impressed with Disha's work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a bug fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meet her and discuss on the project."

As of now, no official word regarding her Hollywood debut has been made. Disha or the filmmaker have not made any statement yet.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.